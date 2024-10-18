Property tax relief available to Hillsborough County home and business owners impacted by hurricanes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If your home or business was damaged by Hurricanes Helene or Milton, you may be eligible for a tax break.

Charles Hollowell and his wife Beverly have begun the process of restoring their Plant City home.

“Water filled this room, totally from one end to the other,” said Charles Hollowell.

The couple said every room in their house, except the kitchen, sustained water damage from Hurricane Milton.

“We’re in the process of pulling up the carpet and putting new flooring in,” Hollowell said.

Hollowell said replacing their floors is costing them about $7,000, and that’s not their only expense.

“We’re going to be moving out because of the mildew. We’re going to be staying in a motel starting next week,” Hollowell said.

If your home was damaged or destroyed by the recent hurricanes, you are still required to pay property taxes, but you may be eligible for a refund if the residence is uninhabitable for 30 days or longer.

A homeowner must submit an application for Catastrophic Event Tax Refund, to the Hillsborough County property appraiser.

“The property appraiser may request supporting documentation. Take pictures, communicate clearly to the people as you submit this to. You may need utility bills, insurance information, statements, building permits, photos,” said Florida State Senator Jay Collins.

Damage must be reported to the county property appraiser by March 1, 2025.

The storms are also slowing down when you get your property tax notice. Usually, they are sent out on November 1. This year, that's delayed until November 25.

“In addition, we are going to be extending the four percent discount period, until December 31. Again, giving that additional relief for those who are impacted here in Hillsborough County,” said Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County Tax Collector.

Ensuring that home and business owners can focus on repairing their property and rebuilding their lives.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, and available resources, contact the Hillsborough County Tax Collector's Office or visit hillstax.org.