Potential tropical cyclone 2 being monitored in the western Atlantic

Current track not near Florida
Tropical Development on 6/27/2022
The NHC is monitoring potential tropical cyclone 2 (seen in red on the map) for development.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 27, 2022
MIAMI, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Monday evening for potential Tropical Cyclone 2 as it moves toward the Windward Islands and the Caribbean Sea.

At 5 p.m., the storm was located about 720 miles east of Trinidad with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The system is currently moving to the west-northwest at 18 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Trinidad and Tobago along with Grenada and its dependencies.

The NHC said the system is expected to stay on the current forecast track and will pass near or over parts of the southern Windward Islands by late Tuesday and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters with the hurricane center give the system a 90 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression in the next five days. If the system does become a tropical storm, it will be named Bonnie.

