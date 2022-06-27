The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic that could form into a depression during the next couple of days.

The NHC has development chances at 70% over the next 48 hours and 90% over the next five days.

The NHC said environmental conditions support further development and the system is likely to become a tropical depression before it reaches the Windward Islands on Tuesday night, or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.

Hurricane Hunters are set to investigate the system Monday afternoon. If it forms into a named storm it would be Bonnie.

The NHC is also monitoring two others systems which, at this time, have low development chances.

The first is disorganized showers and storms in the Gulf of Mexico associated with a trough of low pressure. NHC has development chances for this system at 10% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next five days.

The second is a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verda Islands. It's producing disorganized showers and storms.

NHC has development chances for this system at 0% over the next 48 hours and 20% over the next five days.