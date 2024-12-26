Post-Christmas clean-up: The recycling do's and don'ts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Now that Santa has passed through the Tampa Bay region and families have exchanged gifts, you likely have a pile of wrapping paper and gift bags to get rid of.

The Hillsborough County Solid Waste Department is reminding people what you can and cannot recycle as trash pick-up resumes today.

Things like cardboard boxes, paper boxes, catalogs, glass, plastic bottles, jugs, or wrapping paper without foil or glitter can all be recycled.

“If it is foily, metallic glitter, it doesn’t really feel like paper, you’re going to want to trash it," Daniel Gallagher with the Solid Waste Department said.

As for what else to toss in the trash? Think Christmas lights, garland, foil, ribbons and bubble wrap.

If you are wondering what to do with old electronics, Gallagher said, “Make sure you don’t try to trash any electronics, especially with a rechargeable battery. If you’re getting a new phone, laptop or TV, make sure you recycle it responsibly. A lot of stores take them back."

When it comes to the Christmas tree, there are several free options in Hillsborough County.

First up, remove all the tinsel, ornaments and decorations. If it's a real tree, the county suggests cutting it into smaller pieces before putting it on your curb for pick up on your regular yard waste collection day.

You can also drop the tree off at one of the yard waste facilities, located at 13000 U.S. 41 in Gibsonton and 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa.