Possible lightning strike hits Southwest plane that took off from Tampa: SWA

DENVER, Colo — A possible lightning strike hit a plane that took off from Tampa on May 25, according to Southwest Airlines.

Flight 168 from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Denver International Airport (DEN) was hit by a possible lightning strike as it was heading towards Denver, Southwest said.

The plane landed safely. A passenger on the plane posted video of emergency crews responding to the incident.

Southwest flight lighting strike

Southwest said it took the aircraft out of service to inspect the plane.

No injuries were reported.