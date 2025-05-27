Watch Now
Possible lightning strike hits Southwest plane that took off from Tampa: SWA

DENVER, Colo — A possible lightning strike hit a plane that took off from Tampa on May 25, according to Southwest Airlines.

Flight 168 from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Denver International Airport (DEN) was hit by a possible lightning strike as it was heading towards Denver, Southwest said.

The plane landed safely. A passenger on the plane posted video of emergency crews responding to the incident.

Southwest said it took the aircraft out of service to inspect the plane.

No injuries were reported.

