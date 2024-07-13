Watch Now
Popular SoHo restaurant closing, second Jay Luigi location opening in its place

local restaurant closing
local restaurant closing
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 13, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The popular SoHo restaurant Luv Child is closing its doors to the public.

Luv Child's last day of service will be Sunday, July 28th, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

"We have cherished every moment spent in serving you and are incredibly grateful for your unwavering LUV and support," the post states.

But there is some good news.

The post states that the second location of Jay Luigi, an Italian eatery, will open in that spot.

There's no word yet on when the new Jay Luigi will open.

