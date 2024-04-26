Popular 'Gilmore Girls' event returning to local coffee shop Elevenses

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever dreamed of trying the coffee at Luke's Diner that Rory and Lorelai Gilmore rave about?

Well, get ready, townspeople, because Stars Hollow is coming to Tampa.

The employees at Elevenses, a bakery and coffee shop in V.M. Ybor, are dusting off their baseball caps for their annual "Gilmore Girls" event. Every year, the shop offers a themed menu, with each item paying homage to the fictional town in Connecticut.

According to an Instagram post, a full menu is expected to be released next week. Last year's drink menu featured the "Team Christopher," a fruity pebbles iced latte, and the "Paris," a lime and black currant soda topped with a shot of matcha.

The event will run for three weeks, from May 15 to June 1, with a special pre-order-only preview on Mother's Day.

Elevenses is located at 1001 East Columbus Drive in Tampa.