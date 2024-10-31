Watch Now
Police investigating shooting in Tampa that left one man injured

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

TPD responded to calls of shots fired in the 2600 block of Cayuga Street East.

When officer arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This story is developing. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.

