Police investigating shooting in Tampa that left one man injured

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is investigating a shooting that happened around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
TPD responded to calls of shots fired in the 2600 block of Cayuga Street East.
When officer arrived, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
This story is developing. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.
“Six grand out of my pocket”
In August, we reported how a man bought two used Volvos from the same Hillsborough used car dealership and found both cars had non-functioning airbags and seatbelts. Now, I-Team investigator Adam Walser tracked the new owner and arranged for a mechanic to see if the safety equipment was properly repaired before it was resold.