Police investigating after 2 men shot in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, in Plant City on Sunday night.

The Plant City Police Department said around 9:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to East Warren Street to investigate shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they found one man dead inside a vehicle and another man who had been shot in the arm. The man who was injured was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are asking residents in the area to review security cameras for footage that may help the investigation. Anyone with information should contact Plant City Police at (813) 757-9200.