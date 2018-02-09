Police: Clerk shoots man in leg who tried to rob his store

Fair
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting at the Sunoco gas station located at E. Hillsborough Avenue and 34th Street.
Preliminary information indicates a man attempted to rob the gas station using a gun early Friday.
Officers say the clerk armed himself with his own firearm and fired at the suspect striking him in the leg.
Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates, as additional information will be released as the investigation continues.