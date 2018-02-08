TAMPA, Fla. — Will Ybor City be the new home for the Tampa Bay Rays?

The Rays have confirmed with ABC Action News that a news conference is planned for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said Rays owner Stuart Sternberg will make a major announcement about the future of baseball in Ybor.

In October 2017, Action News reported land located between Channelside Drive, Adamo Drive, N. 15th Street, and E. 4th Avenue would be the boundaries for the new stadium.

Currently, the location is an expansive industrial site.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will also take part in the news conference.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman weighed in on the news via Twitter:

This is the process unfolding as envisioned in order to keep the Rays in TB. The easy part is picking a favorite site. Hard part is figuring out the rest. I believe the Trop site is the best future home for the Rays, but we will also begin to master plan the site w/o a stadium. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) February 8, 2018

In October 2017, Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld issued the following statement in response to the proposed Ybor location:

“This is another important step in the site selection process, and we are grateful for the time and attention that went into making it a possibility. We look forward to getting to work evaluating this option, along with those in Pinellas County including the Tropicana Field site, as a potential future home for Rays Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come.”

The city of St. Petersburg launched a campaign called Baseball Forever to keep the Rays at Tropicana Field.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

