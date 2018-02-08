Bay area dentist offers free dental cleanings, fillings or extractions in New Port Richey on Friday

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A New Port Richey dentist will help hundreds of people get their smile back.

Dr. Vincent Monticciolo, founder of non-profit organization Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH), is offering free dental work on Friday, February 9 to people who need it.

"Now more than ever, I know there's people out there that need my services, but have no means to afford them whether they're out of a job, or just don't have dental insurance," said Dr. Monticciolo. "This Dentistry From The Heart event is my way of giving back to the community, and being there for the people who are in need of dental work."

Over 100 million Americans lack dental insurance and over 29 percent of adults have untreated cavities. Since 2001, DFTH provided over $7 million in free dental care.

Dr. Monticciolo and his volunteers will treat the first 400 patients in line, or however many they can service by 5:00 p.m.

Registration for the Dentistry From The Heart event will begin at 6:00 a.m. at Monticciolo Family and Sedation Dentistry at 5139 Little Road in New Port Richey.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis and can receive their choice of one free extraction, filling or cleaning.

Dozens of people are expected to get in line outside the dentist office hours before the event begin.

For more information, visit www.dentistryfromtheheart.org.



