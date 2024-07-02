Police body camera shows four officers, four different perspectives involved in shootout last year

- Tampa Police released body camera videos of all angles from a deadly shootout with police on July 17, 2023.
- Video shows four angles of the officers body cameras at the same time responding to the shooting.
- You can hear the shots fired at Michael A. Bresnahan. He was wanted for stabbing the mother of his young children.
- TPD says that Bresnahan opened fire, and eighteen officers returned shots. TPD believes that Bresnahan was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.
