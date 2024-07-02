Watch Now
Police body camera shows four officers, four different perspectives involved in shootout last year

Video shows multiple body camera angles of shooting involving a suspect that stabbed a woman and was armed with an AK-47.
Officer Involved Shooting
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jul 02, 2024
  • Tampa Police released body camera videos of all angles from a deadly shootout with police on July 17, 2023.
  • Video shows four angles of the officers body cameras at the same time responding to the shooting.
  • You can hear the shots fired at Michael A. Bresnahan. He was wanted for stabbing the mother of his young children.
  • TPD says that Bresnahan opened fire, and eighteen officers returned shots. TPD believes that Bresnahan was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot.

