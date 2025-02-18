Police arrest man for murder in tranquilizer and fentanyl overdose death: TPD

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police arrested a man for murder after allegedly supplying a 27-year-old with tranquilizers and fentanyl that resulted in his death.

TPD said they arrested Charles Zumbahlen, 31, on charges related to an overdose death.

The case started on Nov. 25 when officers went to the 1000 block of East 32nd Avenue for a call of a dead person. TPD said that officers found Zachary Reed, 27, dead in his bedroom.

In Reed's bedroom, officers found a clear baggy with a white powdery substance that was later determined to be a tranquilizer and fentanyl.

TPD said that they were able to determine that Zumbahlen was the last person to see Reed before his death.

On Nov. 26, Zumbahlen was pulled over for a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, law enforcement found narcotics in his possession that were allegedly the same mix of tranquilizer and fentanyl found in Reed's bedroom the night he died.

TPD said that Zumbahlen told officers that he was a co-worker with Reed and regularly supplied him.

Zumbahlen was charged on Feb. 13 with one felony count of first-degree murder resulting from the unlawful distribution of Fentanyl.