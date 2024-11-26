Police arrest 16-year-old suspect in Tampa shooting that left teen injured

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police have arrested a 16-year-old they believe is connected to a shooting that injured a teen on Nov. 26.

According to TPD, officers responded to the 2100 block of West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Officers found a boy in his mid-teens shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he is still being treated.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the 16-year-old suspect waiting in the alley of a nearby business. As the victim walked down Albany Ave, the suspect walked toward the street, pointed a gun at the victim, and fired.

Police said the suspect allegedly continued to shoot the victim, but the gun was jammed, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police believe an altercation took place before the shooting happened, but detectives are still investigating what led to the shooting and how both parties are known to each other.

Anyone with information is urged to call 813-231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).