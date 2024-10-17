Plant City woman claims $1 million prize from lottery scratch-off game

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Hillsborough County woman claimed a $1 million prize in a lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, Angel Colon of Plant City won the $1 million prize in the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular game. She bought the ticket from Publix at 775 Highway 559 in Auburndale.

Colon will receive a lump sum payment of $640,000.

The lottery said the Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.