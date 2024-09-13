Watch Now
Pinellas man wins $1 million prize from Scratch-Off game

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Man wins $1 million prize from Scratch-Off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said Silver Gutierrez Figueredo, 53, of Clearwater, bought the million-dollar winner at Hercules Chevron, 1790 North Hercules Avenue, in Clearwater on April 12, 2023.

He played the $1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game. According to the Lottery, there have been 144 $1 million winning tickets so far. In November 2023, one person won the top prize of $1 million a year for life.

Figueredo will get a lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

The Cheveron will get a $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

