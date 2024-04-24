Pet shelters at capacity as population explodes in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Nearly every kennel at the Pet Resource Center in Hillsborough County is occupied by a fast-wagging tail or curious bark.

There are so many dogs and cats waiting to be adopted.

The capacity issue is playing out at shelters across the country. According to the National database Shelter Animals Count, 3.3 million cats and 3.2 million dogs entered shelters and rescues in 2023.

“It’s difficult to stay up with the calls. We do have to prioritize calls because we can’t get to each and every one of them every day," said Roger Mills, the Division Director of Animal Control in Hillsborough County.

Pet ownership statistics from the American Veterinary Medical Association show that in Hillsborough County in 2019, there were more than 347,085 dogs and 258,846 cats. In 2023, those numbers grew significantly—700,663 dogs and 408,458 cats.

“Population growth," said Mills. That's why he thinks the county is seeing more abandoned and surrendered animals. “We try to get to honestly the ones that are a public safety issue or an animal is in severe, severe circumstances.”

In 2016, an animal abuse registry was created in Hillsborough County to help animal adoption groups prevent rescued animals from getting into the hands of convicted animal abusers. So far, to date, 23 people are on the list.

“You’ve got a higher burden of proof in criminal court, and if you can’t get that evidence, you’re not gonna get that proof," Mills said.

He said it can take a year or more for that process to play out and in the meantime — the animals taken during the investigation have to be placed in holding somewhere — adding to the overcrowding issue.

But he says the enjoinment list is an alternative to the registry that speeds things along.

"The court is dedicated to the animal control division, and so sometimes, based on availability, we can get in within just a couple of weeks," said Mills.

The enjoinment list fits more of the cases he sees — people who end up with too many animals in a small space.

“They start out with good intentions. They may have four or five small number, and next thing you know, they have 40," he said.

In those cases, often times they’ll allow the person to keep one or two animals.

“We want them to have some companionship because that’s what owning a pet is all about is, companionship and loving. But when you have 40 it’s hard to do that," said Mills.

But, anyone is who on the Animal Abuse Registry can no longer be around animals.