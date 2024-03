SEFFNER, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train near Seffner late Monday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a body on the railroad tracks on Parsons Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives then determined the victim was hit by the train.

No other details have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.