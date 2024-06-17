Performers from across Tampa Bay celebrate Juneteenth at the Straz

TAMPA, Fla. — Juneteenth festivities are kicking off early this week at The Straz.

Singers, dancers, and musicians from across Tampa Bay will be sharing their talents during one big show on Monday, June 17, to commemorate the holiday, and it’s free to the public.

John Parks has been teaching modern dance at the University of South Florida for the past 36 years. He’s choreographed countless performances but said the annual Juneteenth Commemoration at the Straz always stands out.

“This is our celebration of freedom, from coast to coast in a sense, so we want to highlight some of the excellence that people of color, Black people, have contributed to the well-being of the planet as well as entertain and educate,” said Parks.

The dancers are John’s past and current students. This isn’t just a rehearsal—it’s a reunion.

“I think it’s going to be special to be all together and do what we love; I think it's the best part of it,” said dancer Ruby D’Amico.

Katurah Robinson said she couldn’t think of a better form of symbolism for Juneteenth than dance.

“It actually speaks to freedom and not just physical freedom but freedom of thought, freedom of purpose,” said Robinson.

The Parks Institute Dance Ensemble is just one of many groups who will be sharing the stage. Performances will consist of everything from dance to spoken word to poetry and original music.

“It's exciting because these are all local entertainers and local artists, and for us to support that and for me to be a part of that, I’m really honored and privileged to be a part of that. It makes me feel like a real Tampa person,” said Parks.

The event is one of many tributes throughout the year made possible thanks to The Arts Legacy Remix program.

“As an arts legacy, we do Spanish celebration, we do Indian celebration, we are doing Juneteenth, of course, we did Native American. So we try to be as eclectic as possible and inclusive as we possibly can,” said Parks.

The show takes place one night only on Monday, June 17, starting at 7:30 pm at the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater. Admission is free. For more information, click here.