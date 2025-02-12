Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Pedestrian deaths soar 80% in past 15 years: leaders search for solutions during Safe Streets Week

Local leaders, national officials, and community members are getting together to search for solutions to make our streets safer.
Florida ranks among the top 10 deadliest states for pedestrians. New data found pedestrian deaths rose by 80 percent in the past 15 years. This week is Safe Streets week as leaders search for answers.
Pedestrian crossing sign
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — This week marks Safe Streets Week, during which leaders in Florida continue to seek ways to make the state's streets safer for everyone.

Florida ranks among the top 10 deadliest states for pedestrians, with new data showing pedestrian deaths in Florida jumped 80 percent in the last 15 years.

Leaders searching for answers during Safe Streets Week as pedestrian deaths soar

“It’s still over 200 people that we are killing with traffic violence every year,” Lisa Silva with Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization said

Beth Alden from Walk Bike Tampa said that when one person is killed or seriously injured on our roads, there is a ripple effect.

“That’s a lot every year. Then you think about the families, and you have to multiply the impact of everybody in those families.”

That is why they are searching for solutions to prevent this from continuing to happen in our community.

Gil Penalosa from 8 80 cities is in town to share insight. He travels all over the world to help create safer streets in cities.

“Last week, I was in Istanbul,” Penalosa said. 

He recognized the Tampa Bay region is dangerous for walkers and bikers, but also shared some solutions.

“For example, the speed has to be lower in neighborhoods to 20 miles per hour,” Penalosa said.

He also suggested more sidewalks and fewer sharp turns. These were just a few potential solutions, but he said reducing the pedestrian death rate to zero is possible.

“It is completely doable, just got to make the commitment,” Penalosa said. 

You can share your input on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a free community conversation at the Seminole Heights Garden Center. Free child care will be available.

Thursday is the Gulf Coast Safe Streets Summit, a ticketed event. Click herefor more information.   


Love can find you in unusual ways. That's certainly true for Danny Tucker, who found true love while diagnosed with end-stage heart failure.

Tampa Bay area patient's heart transplant journey leads to lifetime of love and happiness

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.