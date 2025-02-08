Patient riding in HCFR ambulance dies after vehicle hit by tractor trailer: FHP

A female patient riding in a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ambulance died on Friday after the medical vehicle failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a tractor-trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

According to an FHP report, the 26-year-old Fire Rescue ambulance driver was heading eastbound on McGee Road in Hillsborough County in non-emergency mode at about 11:35 p.m.

A Peterbilt tractor-trailer, driven by a 52-year-old Wesley Chapel man, was traveling northbound on State Road 39.

At the intersection of the two roadways, and without yielding for a stop sign, the ambulance entered the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck, FHP officials said.

The ambulance overturned from the impact.

A 64-year-old Plant City female patient aboard the ambulance suffered injuries from the collision and was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, the report stated.

The ambulance driver and a 47-year-old crew member suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital for medical care.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed onto the shoulder of the road. The truck driver was not injured.