No injuries reported after partial roof collapse at Port Tampa Bay warehouse

Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 12:19:25-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A roof at a warehouse collapsed at Port Tampa Bay late Friday morning.

The warehouse is located on the 2800 block of Guy N Verger Boulevard. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene with more than a dozen units.

The structure, operated by Ports America, suffered damage to a support beam which caused a partial roof collapse.

Tampa Fire Rescue said all employees and contractors were accounted for after the roof collapse and there were no injuries. The scene was later turned over to building engineers.

