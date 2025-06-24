TAMPA, Fla. — After the U.S. attacked Iran over the weekend, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US military base in Qatar on Monday.

Though the missile strikes happened thousands of miles away, the impact is being felt at home.

Military, Jewish, and Muslim communities react to rising tensions between U.S. and Iran

Military families tell ABC Action News' Annette Gutierrez they’re worried for loved ones in active duty, while locals express concern about rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Tampa resident and retired US Army Colonel, DJ Reyes, said it’s important to remember that family members are living on military bases in the Middle East – from Qatar and Kuwait, to Iraq and Syria.

"We have men and women there who are probably married and have families there, just like us," said Reyes. "They're watching the news, but they don't - they're not privy to a lot of the information as well, because of operational security. So you can just imagine the emotional and the psyche impacts it has on spouses, family members, and loved ones."

This act of war has many concerned, including Ashley Saville, whose husband is an active duty Marine as a battalion commander in California.

Saville went from being a military kid to becoming one herself. Saville's parents were senior master sergeants in the Air Force, and she is a Marine Corps veteran.

"Anytime we can have service members, one, get home safely and return to their families and loved ones, is more important," said Saville. "But it doesn't change the anxiety and the level that the ones at home are feeling about what's going on, especially when there are so many security levels that sometimes we don't know."

But it’s not just people in the military; people here in Tampa have concerns about the aftermath of this conflict.

"This is going to affect all of us Americans altogether," said Hiba Rahim, Deputy Executive Director of the Florida chapter of Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Rahim said she is worried about how this could impact inflation, but also could increase Islamophobia.

"When we make these big, devastating, consequential decisions like to take our country into war, we have to understand the impact is so much greater on so many levels," said Rahim. "It's including on the American people and mass, but also on the Muslim community that has to bear the brunt of the reactions that people have from feeling confused or being lied to on so many different levels."

But on the other side of this, Joe Probasco, a board member of the Tampa Jewish Community Centers and Federation, said he is worried about seeing a rise in antisemitism.

"I think if there are people that are sympathetic to the Iranian cause, for lack of a better description, we are soft targets," said Probasco. "We have a direct safety concern, and I think the one thing that you can look at with respect to Iranian responses is they have no issue directly attacking Jewish institutions anywhere in the world."

Now, while there is a potential ceasefire on the table, the ripple effect on the American people is still something members of the Jewish community, the Islamic community and the military community tell Gutierrez they are worried about.