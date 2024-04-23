Parkinson's Foundation prepares for 10th annual Moving Day

TAMPA, Fla. — This Saturday marks the 10th annual Parkinson’s Moving Day in Tampa Bay, and hundreds of people who have been affected by the disease will join together in a walk to raise money and awareness.

“About a year ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” said JoAnn Hartge of Hernando County. “I was mad. I was retired. I worked my whole life and retired and had all these plans, and then you know, all you can think of in your mind is Michael J. Fox and no cure.”

JoAnn Hartge and her husband Keith are among hundreds who will be lacing up the sneakers this Saturday at Al Lopez Park for the 10th annual Moving Day Tampa Bay.

“We are so grateful for ABC Action News for spreading the word about this important event because it really does reach new audiences that are unaware of our resources,” said Kelly Sivyer, Sr. Director of Development with The Parkinson’s Foundation.

Approximately 90,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease in the U.S. this year, according to The Parkinson’s Foundation.

Denise Troutman lost her husband, Dr. Adewale Troutman, to the disease two years ago. She says the Parkinson’s community was with her every step of the way, including Muhammad Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali.

“And one of the things she told me very early on is that Muhammad Ali took this on like a boxing match, like a fight,” said Denise.

Now, it’s Denise sharing her experience and motivation with patients and families living with the disease today.

“So it’s wonderful when we can have partners and people in the community come out who are truly the voice of the disease,” said Denise.

Two of the partners who will be joining the walk are the Parkinsonlife Corporation and USF Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Center.

“There are so many resources for patients, and it’s daunting to know where to start, what to do, who to reach out to, and so coming out to these events, you can get to see people face to face, ask all the questions that you want,” said Olivia Canto, with USF.

“So we’ll have great exercise demonstrations, we will have all the different resources including where people with Parkinson’s can find other health care providers, therapy locations, resources if they need more assistance at home,” said Meredith De Franco with Parkinsonlife Corporation. “And it’s like a one-stop shop to celebrate the Parkinson’s community but also to meet and mingle with people you may not see on a regular basis.”

Moving Day Tampa Bay has even gained the attention of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton.

“I’m going to be at the Parkinson’s Foundation Moving Day, this Saturday, April 27th, to have a great day, raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease, something near and dear to my heart, hope to see you all there,” said Otton in a pre-recorded message.

Those who will be walking say it may be a little over a mile on the pavement, but the amount of good it does for the cause is immeasurable.

“We need to get the word out. There is no cure, but there is hope,” said Hartge.

For more information on Moving Day, click here.