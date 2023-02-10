Parents weigh in on school boundary recommendation for Hillsborough County Schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been the debate Hillsborough County School parents have been dealing with for weeks and now they have a new plan to consider for school boundary changes.

“It's not just, oh, I'm upset about a school change. This is a family legacy that we want to continue,” said Ashley Foxworth.

Foxworth has a first grader and under a new plan, she said her son’s future high school would change.

"Nobody, superintendent or not, should shift that trajectory because of money or under-utilization, whatever you would like to call it. Parent choice in public schools is still parent choice,” said Foxworth.

After feedback on boundary changes, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said he will make a recommendation for Scenario #4.

Under this plan beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, Davis said about 15,000 assigned students will be reassigned to a new school boundary.

"I want our families to know that no matter what school they go to in Hillsborough County, we will work diligently to create the best educational experience possible,” said Davis.

Davis said the plan has been developed to reduce the number of very over- and under-utilized schools, cut down the distance students travel to school and cut back on transportation reoccurring costs.

Davis said he will also recommend rising 5th, 8th, 11th and 12th grade students be grandfathered into their current schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

“Overall, for reoccurring expenses, we will save $12.8 million. That’s 91 percent of a step for a teacher, which is a raise for teachers, and at the same token will save and be able to avoid millions of dollars related to our capital outlay funding, which is all about student stations,” said Davis.

Shawn Boyle’s kids would’ve had to change schools under other plans, but under Scenario #4, they wouldn’t have to change at all.

“I think all the emails they’ve received, the information, the responses on the actual boundary map that they received, that it seems like they've taken, it doesn't seem like, they have taken parent's concerns into question in making Scenario #4, which we’re very thankful for,” said Boyle.

Davis said the next step in this process is to actively engage the school board. There are five upcoming community meetings this month for families to learn more.

Still, some parents want a pause in the process.

"If we can push it out to the school year of 2024-2025, we can push it out a little bit further than that just so we can get the proper data, the proper analyzation, and all the communities at the table to create this together,” said Foxworth.