Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Superintendent chooses his school boundary recommendation plan

Hillsborough County school bus
WFTS
Hillsborough County school bus
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis has chosen which school boundary plan change he will recommend to the school board.

Calling it "one of the most difficult decisions district leaders must consider," Superintendent Davis said he would recommend Scenario 4.

"At the upcoming February 13th School Board Workshop, I will make a recommendation for Scenario 4," Davis wrote to staffers. "This plan was developed after gathering parent, staff, and community feedback that will create stability for students using a multiphase, multiyear approach."

SCENARIO 4 OVERVIEW from Hillsborough County Public Schools


Hillsborough County School ... by ABC Action News

According to Davis, the plan calls for approximately 15,000 assigned students to be reassigned to a new school boundary starting with the 2024-2025 school year. Davis said, "the actual number of students impacted will likely be less and will be determined once students arrive in August 2024. Davis said in his memo that Scenario 4 "creates the least student disruption while addressing many factors considered during our boundary analysis.
factors considered during our boundary analysis.

Davis emphasized in a memo to staff and teachers, "all staff will keep their positions and more information will be forthcoming."

According to Davis' memo, the implementation timeline would be as follows:

Phase I (2023-2024)

  • Carrollwood K-8 - Grade Expansion to 6th Grade
  • Just Elementary - Full repurpose and reboundary of all students
  • Town & Country Elementary - partial repurpose, all students remain, launch Newcomer's Center in part of school

Phase II (2024-2025)

  • Carrollwood K-8 - grade expansion to 7th Grade
  • Cleveland Elementary - full repurpose, reboundary all students, district offices moved to facility
  • Kimbell Elementary - full repurpose, reboundary all students, district offices moved to facility
  • Adams Middle - full repurpose, reboundary all students
  • Jennings Middle - partial repurpose, all students remain, district offices use part of facility
  • McLane Middle - full repurpose, reboundary all students, district offices moved to facility
  • Monroe Middle - full repurpose, reboundary all students
  • Chamberlain High - partial repurpose, all students remains, district offices use part of facility

Phase III (2025-2026)

  • Carrollwood K-8 - grade expansion, expand to 8th Grade

Phase IV (2026-2027)

  • Adams Middle - reopen, launch middle school, college preparatory academy

More information about the planned changes and how the district got to this point can be found on the district's website.

