Tropical Storm Debby damages outer lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. — Some outer lanes remain closed on the Howard Frankland Expressway after Tropical Storm Debby's waves and wind crashed through the area.

Video from Action Air One showed the shoulder of the road washed out in one area of the bridge.

Howard Frankland Bridge damage after Tropical Storm Debby

The lanes will remain closed until further notice.

