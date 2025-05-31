TAMPA, Fla. — People who live at Element said it has been several days since they have had running water.

“Here we are on the third day and we’re out of patience at this point,” said Mas Hossein.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Outage leaves Element residents without running water for several days

Hossein lives at Element, a high-rise apartment complex in downtown Tampa. He said it has been a hectic three days without running water.

“We’re not able to shower, we’re not able to use the bathroom properly. Some of us are going to our parents’ house just to use the bathroom. A regular necessity that we all need,” Hossein said.

More than 100 residents living on floors 13 to 19, including two ABC Action News employees, have had their water turned off. The 34-story building is owned by Northland and managed by a company called Element Property Management.

The situation started on Monday when a power outage and power surge shut off the water pumps. The pumps were turned back on but the following night another power surge happened. When the water pumps were turned back on the second time, they found a small leak. On Wednesday, as plumbers worked to make repairs, the leak had gotten larger, resulting in the water needing to be shut off.

According to an email sent to all residents and obtained by ABC Action News, the water situation should be resolved by next Tuesday after repairs are complete. In the meantime, they are offering a rent credit to impacted residents and hotel reimbursement of up to $200 per night. Residents are also being offered the use of three vacant apartments on lower floors.

Tenants said they've had previous water problems in the building. In 2021, a water main break flooded multiple apartments.

“I was here for the flood. Luckily my parents live in Tampa and I was able to stay with them, but all other people were stuck here downstairs during 2021 with this water issue. A lot of people are stuck here right now,” Hossein said.

ABC Action News will be following the situation until water service is restored.