Older adults in Lakeland mobile home park desperately need help after Milton

LAKELAND, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton hit the Tampa Bay Area, some older residents still struggle to recover.

People living at Light and Life Mobile Home Park have lost so much from Milton.

The residents of the 55-plus park, located at 5604 Deeson Rd. in Lakeland, have barely scratched the surface when it comes to cleaning up the devastation. Up to 7 feet of water flooded 170 homes.

The road to recovery is long, as the seniors simply can’t do the taxing labor of moving furniture, gutting, and tearing out walls. Neighbors in the park are pitching in to help with debris and salvage what they can, but they desperately need help.

“Go in and lift heavy stuff out of house, pull out carpet, help us cut walls. Our first thing is getting houses stripped of the stuff that needs to come out. So, I need bodies. I’m crying uncle, we need help over here,” said Jayme Sinsmyr.

Many residents are seasonal and have not yet been able to return to their homes and clean. Their homes are still in shambles from the flood waters.

If you’d like to help, call Jayme Sinsmyr at 231-838-6164 or Jeff Bellinger at 716-720-0387.