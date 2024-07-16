Officials still searching for teen girl who vanished from Tampa over a year ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Gracie Landa went missing on June 27, 2023. Over a year later, officials are still trying to find her.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's assistance in locating now-17-year-old Landa after she disappeared from her Tampa home last summer.

Authorities described her as 5 feet and 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe Landa may have traveled to Durham, North Carolina.

If you have any information about Landa or her disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 1-813-247-8200.