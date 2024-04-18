Nonprofit and local band team up to help end hunger

TAMPA, Fla. — An event this weekend hopes to help provide food for families in need by bringing together a band, a nonprofit and a hardworking group of volunteers.

The Glen Fox Band is raising money to help the nonprofit End 68 Hours of Hunger, which packs lunches to give to kids who may not have access to food throughout the weekend.

This weekend, they'll come together for a concert to help raise money and goods.

"It's just humbling," said Ronald Leder from the Glen Fox Band. "And the people that come and pack lunches, and the kids go off to on Friday afternoons to go home and eat. So it's a blessing to be part of this."

Carol Locicero with End 68 Hours of Hunger Tampa said the response has been amazing.

"I mean, when people hear that there are children living all around us who are hungry and have to worry about what they're going to eat over the weekend—I found that people just have big hearts, and they respond," Locicero said.

The event is this Saturday at O'Briens Irish Pub on North Dale Mabry from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Non-perishables are accepted. Click here for more information.