Nine Inch Nails to bring Peel It Back tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Nine Inch Nails is hitting the road in 2025 and will make a stop in Tampa during their Peel It Back Tour.
The band will headline at Amalie Arena on Sept. 10. Tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m.
The tour marks Nine Inch Nails' first live outing since 2022. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame two years prior in 2020.
Founded in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio, the band has since sold over 30 million records worldwide.
"Why are you not giving us our money back? You owe it to us — just pay us.”
After waiting over eight months for a refund from a medical clinic, an ABC Action News viewer reached out to consumer investigative reporter Susan El-Khoury for help.
'Not geared for patients': doctor critical of bills as patient waits for refund