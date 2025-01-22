Nine Inch Nails to bring Peel It Back tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Nine Inch Nails is hitting the road in 2025 and will make a stop in Tampa during their Peel It Back Tour.

The band will headline at Amalie Arena on Sept. 10. Tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m.

The tour marks Nine Inch Nails' first live outing since 2022. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame two years prior in 2020.

Founded in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio, the band has since sold over 30 million records worldwide.