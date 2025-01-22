Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Nine Inch Nails to bring Peel It Back tour to Tampa

Nine Inch Nails
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Alessandro Cortin, left, and Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Nine Inch Nails
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Nine Inch Nails is hitting the road in 2025 and will make a stop in Tampa during their Peel It Back Tour.

The band will headline at Amalie Arena on Sept. 10. Tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 12 p.m.

The tour marks Nine Inch Nails' first live outing since 2022. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame two years prior in 2020.

Founded in 1988 in Cleveland, Ohio, the band has since sold over 30 million records worldwide.

"Why are you not giving us our money back? You owe it to us — just pay us.”
After waiting over eight months for a refund from a medical clinic, an ABC Action News viewer reached out to consumer investigative reporter Susan El-Khoury for help.

'Not geared for patients': doctor critical of bills as patient waits for refund

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.