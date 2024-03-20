Watch Now
NFL cornerback wanted for domestic violence in Florida is released by the Lions

Team released the missing cornerback on Thursday
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 20, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A day after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for NFL cornerback Cameron Sutton, 29, for a domestic violence, he was released from the Detroit Lions' roster.

The Lions announced Sutton's release on social media Thursday with a one-line comment.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it is searching for Sutton in a domestic violence case. HCSO said he is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation for allegedly strangling the victim.

HCSO said he might be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with the license plate FL-AZ33QB.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Sutton, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

