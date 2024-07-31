New USF program aims to protect first responders from infectious disease

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new program at the University of South Florida aims to better protect first responders from infectious diseases. The multi-million dollar project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Firefighters and EMS personnel risk their lives every day to protect people. The program is researching ways to better protect them.

“There are unique challenges that sometimes are really basic but haven't been considered for that setting,” Tine Mcguire-Wolfe said.

Mcguire-Wolfe is an assistant professor involved in this program and a retired firefighter. She knows the vulnerabilities first responders face daily.

“They don’t have, for example, running water, so there are certain pathogens we know hand sanitizer doesn't work as well,” she said.

Mcguire-Wolfe said first responders face different vulnerabilities in the field than doctors and nurses do in the hospital. That is why she said it's important to create training and policies specifically directed toward EMS workers in the field, and she's one of the people leading the charge.

This program has two parts. Students will swab and test the insides of firetrucks and ambulances to determine what pathogens exist there. Researchers will then use that information to create policies to protect first responders from infectious diseases.

Students and researchers on the project said they are working to build a more prepared frontline workforce.

The program established “The Infection Control for Emergency Responders Collaborative and Training Hub.” also known as ICER. It will include digital resources and infection control education for emergency responders to access nationwide.