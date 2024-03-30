Watch Now
New rule for electric scooters and bikes in Tampa

Posted at 7:48 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 19:54:44-04

TAMPA, Fla. — There is now a new rule for shared eBikes and eScooters in Tampa.

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the City of Tampa, all riders will be required to park the shared scooters and bikes in docking stations only. This means you will no longer be able to just leave the eVehicles anywhere.

Anyone who fails to return the bikes and scooters to docking stations will face extra charges.

The changes are in an attempt to keep the sidewalks open and improve safety.

The new rules will go into effect on Monday, April 1st.

