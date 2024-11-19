New report shows Port Tampa Bay generated over $34B economic value in 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — A new economic report found Port Tampa Bay has doubled the number of jobs supported by port activity and nearly doubled the economic value supported by the port in that region.

The report broke down some of the metrics Martin and Associates measured in their report over the past year to determine growth. Here are some of the key takeaways:



The port’s total economic value to Florida is $34.6 billion.

The study found Port Tampa Bay contributed $10.2 billion in personal income, with an average maritime-related salary of $74,350, far exceeding the state’s average salary for all occupations of $55,980.

In 2023, 35 million tons of cargo, more than 1.1 million cruise passengers, shipyard building and repair, and non-maritime real estate operations directly and indirectly supported 192,201 jobs in Florida.

State and local taxes supported by all activity at Port Tampa Bay totaled $1.2 billion.

To read the full report, click here.