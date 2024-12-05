Watch Now
New renderings of Tampa International's $1.5B Airside D expansion

tpa-airsided-southwestview
Hensel Phelps, HNTB Corporation andGensler.<br/>
tpa-airsided-southwestview
  • Tampa International Airport shared renderings of what will be Airside D.
  • The expansion will have a 16-gate Airside for international and domestic travelers.
    TPA Airside D rendering
  • Inside renderings show two levels plus a mezzanine for two airline lounges.
    TPA airside D club lounge
  • Groundbreaking for Airside D is on Dec. 18 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2028. TPA estimates the cost of the new airside to be $1.5 billion.
