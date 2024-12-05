New renderings of Tampa International's $1.5B Airside D expansion

- Tampa International Airport shared renderings of what will be Airside D.
- The expansion will have a 16-gate Airside for international and domestic travelers.
- Inside renderings show two levels plus a mezzanine for two airline lounges.
- Groundbreaking for Airside D is on Dec. 18 and is scheduled to open to the public in 2028. TPA estimates the cost of the new airside to be $1.5 billion.
Florida veteran Paul Canton believes his years-long fight to become a legal American citizen could rest with President-elect Donald Trump.
Florida veteran repeatedly denied U.S. citizenship hopeful President-elect Trump can help him