New Japanese restaurant serving up ramen, boba tea opens in Tampa

Posted at 6:50 AM, Apr 09, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — There's a new spot to add to the ever-growing list of Tampa Bay restaurants to try.

Minano Ramen, a Japanese restaurant located at 11909 Sheldon Road in Tampa, is officially opened.

The restaurant's ornate interior is filled with lucky cats and colorful prints, and customers can choose from a variety of ramen, yakitori (meat skewers) and boba tea.

While its soft opening was on March 28, there are plans for a grand opening in the future.

Customers can get their noodle fix Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Click here to browse the menu.

