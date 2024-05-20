New club featuring jazz lounge, rooftop garden coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new private club with an array of amenities is coming to a historic Tampa building.
500 East Kennedy, built in 1921 by architect M. Leo Elliott, will now host several bars, a jazz lounge, a wellness center and more.
The 40,000-square-foot club will be named The Elliot as a homage to its designer. Other amenities will include a rooftop garden terrace, cigar room and event space.
Ellison Construction will lead the project. The company previously worked on Oxford Exchange and Armature Works.
