New club featuring jazz lounge, rooftop garden coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new private club with an array of amenities is coming to a historic Tampa building.

500 East Kennedy, built in 1921 by architect M. Leo Elliott, will now host several bars, a jazz lounge, a wellness center and more.

The 40,000-square-foot club will be named The Elliot as a homage to its designer. Other amenities will include a rooftop garden terrace, cigar room and event space.

Ellison Construction will lead the project. The company previously worked on Oxford Exchange and Armature Works.