Muslims celebrate Ramadan at evening outdoor event in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — We’re in the middle of Ramadan, and for Muslims, it’s a month of prayer, reflection and fasting during the day.

Some Muslims in the Tampa Bay area celebrated at an evening open-air event in Temple Terrace.

“This is the first time I get to experience something like this. I’ve been in Tampa for over 20 years, and it’s amazing how large the Muslim community has grown,” said Dyma AbuOleim.

Night has fallen, and Muslims who celebrate Ramadan have been fasting all day long.

“Not eating or drinking for the entire day, it just reminds you that you’re very blessed and that there’s others who have less than you,” said AbuOleim.

Thankfully, the event, called Suhoor Night, gives thousands of people a chance to gather, socialize and buy food from some of the numerous food trucks selling different kinds of Middle Eastern cuisines.

“As you walk around, you’re going to notice Muslims, non-Muslim people, people of no faith just enjoying the rich cultural diversity of the Muslim community that makes up America,” said Iman Abdullah Jaber with CAIR Florida.

But whether people came for the food or to buy artisanal items, everybody felt a sense of community.