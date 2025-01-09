Multi-vehicle crash closed westbound lanes on I-4 Thursday morning

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-4 tied up traffic for hours Thursday morning, with all westbound lanes closed for a time.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Entourage minivan ran into a Chevy Tahoe that was stopped in traffic. The Tahoe was spun into the median as the Entourage continued forward and hit a Chevy Silverado truck.
After hitting the Silverado truck, the Entourage ran into the median and hit a guardrail. The Silverado ended up in the travel lanes on westbound I-4, FHP said.
Troopers said the occupants of the Entourage and Tahoe were taken to nearby hospitals. The driver of the Silverado suffered minor injuries and wasn't transported to a hospital, FHP said.
