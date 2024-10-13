Multi-Agency Resource Center opening in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) is opening in Hillsborough County to help residents who were impacted by Milton, Helene, and Debby.

There will be personnel from federal, state, regional partners, and non-profit agencies to help residents access all available resources after the storms.

The MARC will be at Town 'N County Regional Public Library at 7606 Paula Dr #120. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 14th through Friday, October 18th.

Individuals, businesses, families, and non-profits are welcome to attend.

