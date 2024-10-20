Motorcyclist killed after crash throws him off Gandy Bridge, troopers said

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday after a crash ejected from the bike and off the Gandy Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) stated.

According to a FHP report, a Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 41-year-old Orlando man, was traveling westbound on the Gandy Bridge at about 10:35 p.m.

At the same time, a 23-year-old Pinellas Park man was driving a Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle westbound on the bridge at a high rate of speed, troopers said.

The motorcyclist then collided with the rear of the SUV near the Pinellas County Line.

Upon impact, the motorcycle struck the outside barrier wall and burst into flames, throwing the victim into Tampa Bay, patrol officials said.

The rider was later recovered by Tampa police divers and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tucson driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.