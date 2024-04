HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,000 people lost power in Hillsborough County Friday morning.

According to PowerOutages.us, 1,687 customers are without power as of 9 a.m. All outages seem to have impacted Tampa Electric customers.

Duke Energy and Peace River Electric Coop have not reported any issues in the area.

There are no details at this time on what is causing the outages.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.