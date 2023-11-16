14-year-old arrested in connection to Ybor City mass shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday for his alleged connection to the deadly Ybor City mass shooting that occurred on October 29.

According to TPD, two officers saw the suspect displaying a firearm before fleeing the scene on the night of the shooting. The teen suspect was tracked to Palm Beach and eventually arrested.

He faces two charges, including a felony count of a minor in possession of a firearm while wearing a mask and one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said Thursday's arrest was another "significant arrest in the case."

Police previously arrested Tyrell Phillips, 22, on charges including second-degree murder for his alleged role in the deadly mass shooting.

TPD detectives previously released surveillance video asking for the public's help identifying a number of people considered persons of interest in the Ybor City shooting

Ybor City mass shooting: Tampa Police release video of persons of interest

Anyone with information that could assist detectives can submit their tip via the FBI portal at fbi.gov/tampashooting.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperstb.com and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.