Mom artists celebrated at new free gallery show in Ybor City's historic Kress Building

Curator Odeta Xheka wanted a space where a mother's creativity is "cherished"
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jun 24, 2024

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Odeta Xheka is a mom, an artist, and a visionary.

So when a space opened up in Ybor City's historic Kress Building on 7th Avenue, the Albanian-born local creative knew exactly what she wanted to do.

"To make a point of having women at the helm of their enterprises," she said.

Her OXH Gallery has a new free show celebrating artists who are also moms. The show includes her own layered work and Madison Hendry's epic nine-year-the-making knitting project, which guests can curl up in.

"The way I see it, [Madison is] knitting all her motherhood experiences," said Xheka. "She's knitting time itself."

For more on the OXH Gallery and the other events at the Kress Building, go here.

