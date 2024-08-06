Moffitt Cancer Center hosts Blood Drive to fight urgent need for donations

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center is facing an urgent need for blood as they work to fight the local blood shortage. They are hosting blood drives this week to build back the blood bank.

The drive comes just one week after the ransomware attack on One Blood, a blood donation nonprofit. That attack impacted hospitals across the state of Florida.

We spoke to Dr. Mandy O’Leary. She said this is an especially important time to donate because of the attack and the hurricanes. Dr. O’Leary explained more blood is needed anytime a hurricane hits the state of Florida.

They are most in need of O-negative blood and platelet donors, but they will take any donations they get.

The blood drive is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Moffitt Cancer Center Magnolia Campus. Donations will also be collected on Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.