Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in the Tampa area

Jewel Blackwell
WFTS
Jewel Blackwell
TAMPA, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for Jewel Blackwell, 16.

Blackwell was last seen near the 6000 block of Gibson Avenue in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 27. She was wearing a grey sweater and grey sweatpants.

She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 245 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She has two nose piercings and a lip piercing.

FDLE said she may be traveling in the South Florida area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

