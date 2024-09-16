Missing Child Alert issued for 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who disappeared in Plant City.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Breanne Spivey was last seen on Sept. 14 in the 3900th block of Sparky Lane.

Officials described Spivey as a white female who is five feet and one inch tall and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may be wearing glasses.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Spivey left her home near Keane Road and McGee Road without permission between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and black shorts.

If you have any information about Spivey, contact HCSO at 813-247-8200 or 911.